7-time WWE champion says he's back with the company after 14 years - Reports

A lot of notable names have made their return to WWE under the regime of Triple H. Another star looks set to be added to the list, as a new report has indicated that Chavo Guerrero has claimed that he's back with the company in an official capacity.
Chavo Guerrero was a part of the global juggernaut for almost a decade, during which he had multiple title reigns. He left the company in 2011, with his last match being a six-man tag team bout where he, JTG, and Darren Young lost to Yoshi Tatsu, Conor O'Brian, and Vladimir Kozlov on NXT.
The 54-year-old has worked for many different promotions since his WWE departure, including AEW. He was presented as the "executive consultant" for Andrade El Idolo in the Tony Khan-led organization.
Chavo Guerrero was recently seen on WWE programming, as he was shown sitting in the crowd at Worlds Collide. However, that may not be his final appearance for the company. As per a report from Fightful Select, the seven-time champion has told its sources that he's back with the global sports entertainment juggernaut in an official capacity.
Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.
The veteran is a one-time ECW Champion, a four-time Cruiserweight Champion, and a two-time Tag Team Champion. Chavo Guerrero is still an active wrestler and recently competed at a TNA event. However, he has not donned his wrestling boots since March.
It remains to be seen if Guerrero will make an on-screen appearance in World Wrestling Entertainment or will be limited to a backstage role.
One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!