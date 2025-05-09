9-time WWE champion finally set to return on SmackDown

Backlash takes place tomorrow night live from St. Louis, Missouri. It seems that WWE could be looking to make SmackDown a huge final stop.

Ad

PWInsider is reporting that Alexa Bliss is set to finally make her long-overdue return to WWE SmackDown as part of tonight's show, although it is unclear if she will bring Wyatt Sicks with her.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The group was moved over to the blue brand several months ago. While the members of the group have posted several times to claim that they are still there waiting, there has been no movement on TV itself.

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

There were rumors that Bliss could make her return to take over leadership of Wyatt Sicks; this is yet to become a reality, but the transition could take place on SmackDown this week.

Ad

Will Alexa Bliss take over the reins with Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown?

The recent release of Braun Strowman has left the company with very few options when it comes to Wyatt Sicks since Strowman was the only other remaining star with a close connection to Bray Wyatt on the roster.

Bliss worked closely with Wyatt for several months when he debuted The Fiend character. She is someone who has been able to adapt to many roles in WWE and has worked with Nikki Cross in the past as well.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former Women's Champion has proved that she has what it takes to take Bray Wyatt's vision forward, but with Uncle Howdy at the helm at the moment, it will be interesting to see how the change is made.

Will Uncle Howdy allow her to take over the group or will she take it by force? It could be a whole new story for the group if they were to return on SmackDown TV as part of tonight's show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More