A top WWE Tag Team has reportedly pitched a potential split to creative 

It has been reported that the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have pitched for them to potentially feud one day.

The MMA veterans captured tag team gold this past Monday on RAW after defeating three other teams to become champions.

Despite the fact that they just won the belts, Rousey and Baszler are already looking past their run with the titles. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the pair are keen to feud as they believe that they have the "ability to work a heated program with each other."

After officially aligning with each other on screen, it was only a matter of time before the two former UFC stars would eventually become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Ronda Rousey has some harsh words for the WWE Women's locker room

Having competed in big matches against top stars like Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Mercedes Moné (a.k.a Sasha Banks), the 36-year-old feels that the women's tag division is still missing something.

During a recent interview with the New York Post, the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion criticized both the women's locker room size and talent.

“Well, the lack of competition is really the problem... I mean, we want to be the most active champions out there. I want to be able to defend this title every week and even twice a week on both ‘SmackDown’ and ‘Raw’... But with how dismally shallow the women’s division is right now, there’s not enough women around here to keep us busy for a month. And so that’s the biggest challenge that we have is to get this company to actually care and invest into this tag division.” (H/T NYP)

Since debuting for the company at the 2018 Royal Rumble, Ronda has gone on to become one of WWE's top stars, arguably her biggest achievement so far is being one of the first-ever women to main event WrestleMania.

What have you made of WWE's booking of the Women's Tag Team Championships? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes