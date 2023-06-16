Absent WWE star reportedly set to return "shortly" 

Having been away from the ring for all of 2023, it has been reported that the WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa is expected to make his return very soon.

Last September, the former NXT Champion picked up a severe injury during a house show match against Bobby Lashley. Since then, Ciampa has undergone multiple surgeries.

Having been out of action for almost nine months, a recent report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that the 38-year-old will be back in the ring shortly.

"Ciampa should be back shortly. There was a tease of his joining with the Gargano family in some comments that have been made." (H/T Ringside News)

After signing for the company in 2015, Tommaso finally moved up to the main roster last year, where he has been treated as a top star despite fans' initial fears.

Ciampa on his move up to the WWE main roster

Since moving up to the main roster, the 38-year-old has faced many top WWE names, such as Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Matt Riddle.

Prior to his injury last year, Ciampa spoke to WrestleRant, where he recounted his journey on the main roster so far.

"Yeah, I’m loving it so far. There’s a lot of freedom that comes with being on the main roster as far as the travel goes. There’s a lot of new opponents. Live events have been a blast. I just stepped in there with AJ [Styles] for the first time a couple weeks ago. That was awesome. And there’s just so much opportunity right now, so I’m just so excited of what’s to come." (H/T 411Mania)

One factor that many attributes to Ciampa's good run on the main roster is his association with the company's head of creative, Triple H, as they worked very closely during their time in NXT.

