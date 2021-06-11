Absurd clause in released WWE Superstars' contracts revealed - Reports

Earlier this month, WWE released several stars from its roster, including the likes of Braun Strowman and Aleister Black. These releases were met with a massive fan backlash, who were left confused as to why WWE Chairman Vince McMahon released such major names.

Fans have since started speculating where these stars could end up next. However, that will not happen for a while due to the 90-day non-compete clause in their WWE contracts.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has now revealed that the released WWE stars won't be allowed to sign autographs using their WWE ring names after their 90-day non-compete clause ends.

"An interesting note in WWE contracts regarding autograph signings is that talent no longer under contract is not only not allowed to do events or appearances using their WWE name, which is understandable, but they aren’t allowed to even sign using their name. For example, if somebody comes up to Braun Strowman with a photo or action figure and asks for an autograph, he can sign his real name but he can’t sign the name Braun Strowman once his 90 days are up," said Dave Meltzer.

More WWE releases could be coming soon

WWE has already released several major names from its roster this year. Before the major releases earlier this month, stars like Samoa Joe, The IIconics, Bo Dallas, and others were let go after WrestleMania 37. However, the company might not be done with the cuts.

According to Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast, more WWE releases will be coming at some point.

“I do know that they want to cut back on these contracts and there are more releases. There will be more. I don’t know when, but I was told, ‘Yeah, this isn’t the final cut.’ So, we’ll see,” said Andrew Zarian.

