Actual plans for Charlotte Flair's next advertised appearance on SmackDown - Reports

Charlotte Flair is recovering from an injury she sustained a few months ago on SmackDown. While she is on a hiatus, she has been advertised for an upcoming episode of the blue brand. A report shared what the actual plans for the show are.

A few weeks before Royal Rumble 2024, Flair and Asuka went one-on-one on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. During the bout, Flair stumbled while she was on the turnbuckle and landed awkwardly on the top rope. She had to undergo knee surgery to repair torn ligaments, and the injury is slated to keep her out of action for nine months.

Surprisingly, Charlotte Flair was recently advertised for the 29th March episode of the blue brand. Ringside News has however reported that Flair is not scheduled to appear on the show. The report claims that a source within WWE has confirmed that she is still on her road to recovery and is not booked for the show.

What does Charlotte Flair have to say about WrestleMania this year?

The former multi-time champion has been out of action since the December 8th episode of the blue brand. According to post-show reports, Charlotte Flair needed assistance reaching backstage, after sustaining her injury during the match against Asuka.

However, she took to X (formerly Twitter) a few days ago to let fans know how she was preparing for WrestleMania season.

Flair's injury has made her miss important WWE events in 2024, such as the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber. And so despite us not having the pleasure of seeing The Queen compete on The Grandest Stage of Them All next month, she has however been advertised to make an appearance at WWE World that weekend on April 6th.

The WWE Universe will get an opportunity to meet and greet The Queen during WrestleMania season after all.