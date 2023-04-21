AEW's TV Network might be looking to sign a deal with WWE - Reports

WWE appeared to divert its focus to TV partnerships with Warner Bros. Discovery following its merger with UFC under the parent company Endeavour's roof.

Interestingly, rival promotion All Elite Wrestling's (AEW) television content is currently housed under Warner Bros. Discovery, with Dynamite airing every Wednesday on TBS and Rampage on Fridays on TNT.

Warner Bros. held World Championship Wrestling (WCW) on its networks for decades before AEW arrived.

Former USA Network Executive Vice President of Original Programming, James Andrew Miller, stated that Warner Bros. Discovery is interested in the Stamford-based company.

During an interview with Jimmy Traina on SI Media, Miller discussed his first WrestleMania experience and mentioned that Warner Bros. Discovery has expressed interest in World Wrestling Entertainment programming.

"I think so. I wouldn't be surprised, despite the fact that money is such an issue for them; I wouldn't be surprised if Warner Bros. Discovery wouldn't like a slice of that WWE pie," he said. [H/T - Wrestling News]

What would WWE's deal with Warner Bros mean for AEW?

During the same interview, Miller was asked how World Wrestling Entertainment's television takeover would impact AEW. He then predicted that WBD would relocate RAW away from Mondays to avoid competing with other sports.

The host of SI Media pointed out that WBD already has a deal with AEW programming. Hence, he inquired if WBD would like to add WWE to their existing AEW programming or if the Stamford-based company would replace Tony Khan's promotion.

The former USA Network Executive Vice President of Original Programming stated that he was unsure whether World Wrestling Entertainment would air alongside AEW.

"I don't know but I know there are people at Warner Bros. who are interested [in WWE]," Miller shared.

The two rival wrestling promotions may begin negotiations for a new television deal in the coming months. WBD appears to be pleased with AEW, and there have been many claims that it will add another two-hour AEW show on Saturday nights.

Whether Warner Bros. Discovery will pursue additional conversations with World Wrestling Entertainment remains to be seen.

