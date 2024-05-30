After Becky Lynch, 17-year veteran also yet to re-sign contract with WWE - Reports

The rumors of Becky Lynch not inking a new WWE deal with just days left before her current contract expires have been the talk of the town. Now, a new report has indicated that, just like The Man, even Natalya has yet to re-sign with the global juggernaut.

Over its decades-spanning history, WWE has witnessed several female performers making a mark for themselves. However, only a few have come close to Natalya's level. Despite achieving virtually everything, the former Divas champion still gives it her all whenever she sets foot inside the squared circle.

While she has remained loyal to WWE for years, rumors have surfaced that her contract with the company is due to expire soon.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer recently reported that Natalya has yet to sign a contract extension with the Stamford-based promotion. Considering just how vital a member she is of the women's division, it's safe to assume Triple H and Co. would do all in their power to secure Natalya's services for the foreseeable future.

However, it would also be fascinating to see if the 42-year-old performer places a bet on herself and chooses to take her talents elsewhere. One can only imagine how much she could help AEW's up-and-coming female stars with her expertise.

