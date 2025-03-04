After Jade Cargill's attack, top star pulled from huge event by WWE - Reports

Jade Cargill has returned to WWE and attacked the star she deems responsible for taking her out of action. Now, the star has been pulled from a huge event.

At Elimination Chamber, Naomi was starting the match against Liv Morgan. However, before the two could begin or even the door could close, Jade Cargill returned for the first time in months and rushed to the ring. While Morgan thought that she would be the one attacked, Cargill attacked Naomi, destroying her and taking her out of contention. She had to be taken away on a stretcher.

She was set to be at the huge media event that was planned to promote the Queen of the Ring movie, which is set to open later this month. PWInsider has reported that WWE decided to pull Naomi from the media junket. The report said that it was so that she could sell the attack from Cargill at the Elimination Chamber event.

In the film, Naomi has a supporting role.

It remains to be seen when fans will see Naomi again, as she's been absent since the attack forced her to be taken away from Elimination Chamber, unable to compete any longer. Jade Cargill has also yet to address what she plans next.

