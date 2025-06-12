After Nikki Bella, another major name in talks with WWE for return after three years - Reports 

Nikki Bella recently made her return to WWE programming after making a one-off appearance at Royal Rumble earlier this year. However, the former Divas Champion may not be the only one making a comeback, as a recent report has indicated that Nikki's twin sister, Brie Bella, is also in talks with the company for a return.
Brie was last seen on WWE TV in 2022 when she was one of the participants in the Women's Royal Rumble Match at the namesake premium live event. Her sister, Nikki, was present at this year's event, where she was the final entrant in the high-stakes contest. After a brief hiatus, Nikki made a comeback on this week's RAW.
Unfortunately for Nikki Bella, it was not a return she would have hoped for, as she was laid out by Liv Morgan. Nikki currently looks outnumbered against Morgan since the latter has the support of Raquel Rodriguez. However, as per TMZ, The Fearless One might not be going into battle alone as her sister Brie Bella is in talks with WWE and could join her in the company ahead of Evolution 2025.
It was also noted that Brie was "pi**ed" about Liv Morgan referencing Nikki's recent split from Artem Chigvintsev.
Nikki Bella will be present on WWE RAW next week
Despite suffering a beatdown, Nikki Bella will be present on the red brand once again next week. She will be looking for retribution against the Women's Tag Team Champion.
It looked like Nikki was heading towards a match against Liv Morgan at Evolution. However, with the aforementioned report suggesting that Brie was also on her way back to the global juggernaut, it appears that The Bella Twins could take on Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship.
Brie and Nikki Bella have not teamed up in WWE since 2018. While Nikki had a brief singles run after their last match together, Brie has majorly stayed off the wrestling radar.
