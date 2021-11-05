Age was a key reason for WWE releases – Reports

Age was reportedly one of the key reasons for WWE releasing some of their talents last night. The company wants to add more stars in their 20s and are looking for people with a legitimate athletic background.

WWE released 18 performers on Thursday, which came among an exodus of talent that has departed the company this year.

As per a fresh report by Dave Meltzer in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE are switching things around in the company. The report claims they want to recruit more people in their 20s, and the age of their current stars played a big part in the recent releases.

Meltzer noted:

"Age is also likely a part in many of the decisions because the company is well aware that they don't have enough talent in their 20s on television and are looking at recruiting bigger, younger and people with more of a legitimate athletic background going forward. The new directives on hiring new women is the recommendations are 25 or younger."

Adding to the topic of recent releases, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter report claims the main roster talents will have the regular 90-day non-compete notice period while the NXT talents will be serving a 30-day non-compete clause.

"The main roster talent has a 90-day non-compete, meaning they are free on 2/2. Those without main roster deals have a 30-day non-compete, meaning they are free on 12/4."

Booker T stunned by recent WWE releases

Keith Lee and Nia Jax were among the long list of WWE Superstars released on Thursday, and Booker T was stunned. The Hall of Famer was speaking on his podcast when he said:

"I think he will be okay (Keith Lee) working in the business, but there again, I don't know what Keith Lee's ailments were. I don't know if it has anything to do with his releasing. I'm shocked (by Keith Lee's release). Nia Jax - I'm definitely shocked at that name being in that group right there. I thought Nia Jax was one that's going to be around for a long, long time, just because... there again, I thought she was talented."

Karrion Kross was another notable name in the list of releases, while his partner Scarlett Bordeaux was also released by the company.

