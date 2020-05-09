AJ Styles is not happy with the WWE releases of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

AJ Styles returned from the dead on the most recent episode of RAW and he was unfortunately not flanked by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who were both recently released by the WWE.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue was asked about AJ Styles' reaction to the WWE release of Gallows and Anderson by host Korey Gunz on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

Tom Colohue revealed that AJ Styles is definitely not happy that Gallows and Anderson are no longer part of the WWE. However, he did note that the former OC members themselves wanted to leave the company.

Tom stated that Gallows and Anderson vocalized their desire to quit and WWE promptly added them to the release list. Tom also went on to note that you can still buy OC merchandise featuring Gallows and Anderson on the WWE online store.

AJ Styles is still representing The OC

AJ Styles also came out sporting OC gear and Tom explained that it could be to keep Gallows and Anderson in the public eye until they find a new destination. While AJ Styles isn't happy with the WWE releases, he understands that Gallows and Anderson would be happier elsewhere.

Tom explained the following on the latest episode of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

A bit of both. AJ Styles definitely isn't happy that Gallows and Anderson have gone. However, it's worth asking the question - did Gallows and Anderson want to go? Because to my knowledge, they did want to leave and that's why they were on the list of releases anyway because they had already vocalized their preference to leave and given the opportunity, the WWE said, 'okay, if you guys don't want to be here, let's have a conversation about it.'

At the same time, if I go on to the WWE Shop right now, I can buy an OC hat, I can buy an OC T-shirt. AJ Styles does not have that much merch but he has a lot of Club merch. So really that's the only representation he has for himself but he still gets to represent his boys. I have to ask this question though. Whenever those T-Shirts are sold, and this may be why he's representing and hyping it up, do Gallows and Anderson still get paid the merch rights?

He's essentially keeping them in the public eye, which would be good wherever they are going next. He is not happy that they are no longer there, but that doesn't mean he isn't unhappy to see them go somewhere they might be happier.

