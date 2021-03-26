Aleister Black spotted at Performance Center amidst uncertain WWE future - Reports

Several reports have circulated online about Aleister Black's WWE status, and the latest update could be hinting towards his TV return.

PWInsider confirmed that Aleister Black is still part of WWE and that the superstar has been spotted at the Performance Center over the past few weeks.

"Yes, he's been seen at the WWE Performance Center the last several weeks, but as of this writing, has not returned to TV."

Dave Meltzer recently reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio that Aleister Black was out of action due to a few minor injuries.

Black was drafted to SmackDown in October 2020, and WWE has not used him since then. While more details on his injury weren't revealed, the fact that Aleister Black has been visiting the WWE PC is a promising sign regarding his immediate future.

The former NXT Champion's wife Thea Trinidad (Zelina Vega) was released from the WWE in November 2020, and the unforeseen development further complicated his WWE status.

Where did it all go wrong for Aleister Black in WWE?

Aleister Black was one of the guys Paul Heyman was trying to build-up during his time as the RAW Executive Director. There was a time when The Dutch Destroyer was earmarked for a big push on the red brand, and he also received an ample amount of TV time.

Paul Heyman's ouster from the Executive Director's spot negatively impacted Aleister Black's standing in the company.

The former NXT Champion wasn't the only superstar affected by the changes in WWE's creative team, as many other talents also saw their respective pushes get nixed.

Aleister Black has been patiently waiting on the sidelines, and he recently even reacted to Andrade's WWE release.

"Andrade goes synonymous with my WWE career. My 1st opponent & the opponent I won the belt from. From start to finish a total pro, and in my opinion, few have his footwork, ability to commit and execute in-ring techniques. Amigo, thank you for everything," said Aleister Black.

we will meet again in a ring in a few years, you are a great talent and a good friend. a big hug Tommy End 👊🏼☠️ — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 23, 2021

WWE currently doesn't have any creative plans for the Dutch superstar. However, if the reports are true, then his PC visits are an encouraging sign and Black could soon be back on TV programming.

Can Aleister Black still salvage his WWE career, or will he also leave the company after his contract expires? Let us know what you think in the comments section.