Alexa Bliss' doll Lilly's fate to be decided this weekend - Reports

As per reports, this weekend's merch sales will largely determine what's next for Alexa Bliss' doll Lilly.

One of the most intriguing gimmicks on Monday Night RAW currently is that of Bliss. The WWE Universe was completely into her dark turn last year when she joined forces with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. However, her turning on The Fiend and their storyline ending abruptly didn't go very well with the fans.

After WrestleMania 37, Alexa Bliss added a new element into her character, introducing the WWE Universe to her friend, a creepy-looking doll named Lilly. She stated that the doll is the one who makes her do everything.

There was massive speculation about this being a prelude to Bliss debuting her own Fiend-like alter-ego. However, the storyline on RAW has been going very differently and fans aren't particularly buying into it.

According to Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Pro Wrestling, this weekend's merch sales of Lilly will largely determine her future. WWE has been selling the plush doll on their website and several other related merch of Alexa Bliss' new gimmick.

"The merch sales this weekend will be the story when it comes to Lilly the winking doll… Merch sales will determine a lot this week according to my source," wrote Andrew Zarian in his tweet.

Vince McMahon's thoughts on the criticism of Alexa Bliss' doll Lilly

Some of the recent segments on RAW involving Alexa Bliss and Lilly have been highly criticized by the fans. A source told WrestlingNews.co what Vince McMahon thinks about the same, claiming that the WWE Chairman loves the doll and if parents buy it for their kids, he would consider the gimmick a success.

“Vince laughs when he sees that doll. He loves that doll. He has heard some of the criticism but thinks it’s more of the internet fans that hate it. If parents buy the doll for their kids then he sees the doll as a success.”

This Saturday at WWE SummerSlam 2021, Bliss is set to go one-on-one against Eva Marie, who will likely have Doudrop in her corner.

