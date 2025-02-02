Alexa Bliss's future WWE plans revealed; won't be part of Wyatt Sicks despite recent teases - Reports

Alexa Bliss returned at WWE Royal Rumble last night and was able to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt with her entrance attire. Bliss' doll Lilly also had a number six on her eye, which many fans believed to be a hint that she would be joining The Wyatt Sicks.

It seems this is not the case; PWInsider Elite is reporting that Alexa Bliss has been sent to the RAW brand. This means that she is on the opposite brand to The Wyatt Sicks and her former partner, Braun Strowman.

Charlotte Flair made her return and was sent to the SmackDown brand, so it appears Bliss has been sent to RAW so that the rosters remain even.

Rumors suggested that Bliss and The Wyatt Sicks were set to unite when she finally made her return to WWE, but now, there's no way that they would be able to since the Transfer Window has closed and all brand moves have been finalized.

Alexa Bliss made quite the impact at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Alexa Bliss wasn't expected to be part of the Women's Royal Rumble match after reports emerged that her contract was still being negotiated, but she was able to return despite this.

The former Women's Champion was then able to make an impact in the Royal Rumble match and is now expected to step into a feud with Liv Morgan, as it was the Judgment Day member who eliminated her from the Rumble.

Many believed this would lead to The Judgment Day up against The Wyatt Sicks, but Bliss will now seemingly make the move over to RAW without backup unless there is a drastic change and WWE decides to bring The Wyatt Sicks back. The sinister group is yet to debut on the blue brand because one group member is reportedly sidelined.

