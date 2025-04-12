Alexa Bliss and Wyatt Sicks' WWE return date revealed - Reports

Alexa Bliss has been missing since Elimination Chamber, whilst The Wyatt Sicks have been off screen now for more than four months. But, it seems that the time is finally coming for their return.

According to Figthful Select Answers, Bliss was taken off TV for creative reasons, and now that the creative is in place for WrestleMania, there was no way to fit their return into the show. This means that it's likely that they will return following WrestleMania as early as SmackDown in just over a week.

Bliss has already made it clear that she still has a link to Bray Wyatt, and The Wyatt Sicks have been hunting her since her return. Bo Dallas' injury has meant that The Wyatt Sicks were written off TV and moved over to SmackDown, but finally, the group could be ready to return.

It will be interesting to see what the dynamic of the group is when Bliss joins or if she will be seen as the leader.

What's next for Alexa Bliss and The Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown?

It's an interesting situation since The Wyatt Sicks have yet to debut on WWE SmackDown, so they don't have an official target at present. That being said, Bliss was eliminated from the Women's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber by Liv Morgan, so it's clear that there is a story brewing between the two women.

Alexa Bliss could continue this storyline when she makes her return with the backup of The Wyatt Sicks since Morgan has The Judgment Day, who will back her up and Bliss will then have her own team to depend on.

The Sicks themselves have shared several cryptic messages over the past few months, but none of them have made sense enough to put together a story for their return. It will be interesting to see if it's SmackDown in two weeks.

