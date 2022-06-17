Alleged original plan on who would replace Vince McMahon – Reports

Vince McMahon is in the spotlight due to recent allegations surfacing against him. A report by the Wall Street Journal said McMahon paid $3 million to an ex-WWE paralegal to cover up an affair. It has led to talks of McMahon possibly being replaced, which is reportedly unlikely to happen.

Even though he owns 38% of WWE stock, it has been set up in a manner that gives Vince 80% of the voting power. It means WWE's Board of Directors cannot fire him. However, he can step down due to the allegations and outside pressure.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are no plans in WWE on how Vince McMahon will be succeeded. He revealed that the original plan was for someone like Nick Khan to handle the business aspect, whereas Triple H would lead the wrestling division:

"For more than a decade, the belief was that there'd be someone else running the business end, such as a George Barrios type, and more recently, Nick Khan. Stephanie McMahon was always figured to be the public face of the company and her husband, Paul Levesque, would run the wrestling end with the team he put together in NXT."

Is Vince McMahon going to retire soon?

Dave Meltzer noted there's no talk of Vince McMahon stepping down. Meltzer said the running joke is that he will live forever:

"But this once again opens up the question of the future of the company. Under any circumstances, McMahon is almost 77, and while people point to his mother as living past 100, his father died at 69. He also lived a very wild lifestyle in more ways than one. While people do joke he’ll last forever, nobody actually does."

CONNER @WrestleConner



Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis are no longer a part of WWE. Leading to Triple H to take full control of the company, and Paul Heyman taking over creative.



It would be an amazing pairing, IMO. Make it happen, Just imagine…Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis are no longer a part of WWE. Leading to Triple H to take full control of the company, and Paul Heyman taking over creative.It would be an amazing pairing, IMO. Make it happen, @WWE Just imagine…Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis are no longer a part of WWE. Leading to Triple H to take full control of the company, and Paul Heyman taking over creative.It would be an amazing pairing, IMO. Make it happen, @WWE. https://t.co/dRuGJFkw1L

A report also said that Vince McMahon would be present for this week's SmackDown tapings on Friday, treating it as 'business as usual.' The story is still developing, and we'll have to wait and see how it unfolds.

We asked Randy Orton's dad about his injury and he opened up right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Vince McMahon step down? Yes No 66 votes so far