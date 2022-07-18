Alleged reason behind Corey Graves' dig at Alexa Bliss - Reports

Alexa Bliss has been in limbo ever since she returned to RAW. While she has been featured regularly, her booking seems to have no clear direction.

However, the company might be looking to build a story around her new character. RAW announcer Corey Graves' dig at her on RAW last week was an indication.

Bliss' current character seems to be a blend of all her past characters. While she carries her doll Lilly around, there are no supernatural elements attached to it anymore. The former RAW Women's Champion is drifting along on the red brand and even though there was a tease for a feud with Liv Morgan, nothing materialized.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently stated that Corey Graves' dig at Alexa Bliss, saying that she isn't as good as she was before, is part of a storyline. Asuka and Bliss defeated Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H on RAW. Meltzer noted that Graves was told to say those lines.

''Graves, and this was clearly told to him to say, went off on how Bliss is not as good as she used to be in her last character. So in theory that’s supposed to be a storyline,'' noted Meltzer.

What could be next for Alexa Bliss?

Little Miss Bliss has been one of the most reliable women in WWE when it comes to character work. She has pulled off multiple characters during her tenure. One way to go would be for her to turn heel and feud with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

There is also a belief that the former SmackDown Women's champion and Asuka might form a team.

However, with the absence of the women's tag team championship, forming a new tag team would not be the best option. It remains to be seen how the company pulls off the ongoing narrative of suggesting that Bliss has lost her touch.

Find out why Brock Lesnar thought he'd get fired here

LIVE POLL Q. Is Alexa Bliss' current character good? Yes No 60 votes so far