Another member of the Samoan family set to return to WWE nearly 2 years after getting released - Reports

The Samoan Dynasty has run in WWE for 44 years, when Afa and Sika debuted 44 years ago. The Bloodline has run deep since then, and we've seen several superstars from the family rise to the top. One member of the prestigious family is seemingly set to return nearly two years after getting released.

We're talking about Nia Jax, who belongs to Peter Maivia's side of the Samoan dynasty. A cousin of The Rock, she last appeared in a one-off appearance at the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble, where every competitor in the ring took her out and eliminated her.

According to PWInsider, there are rumblings of WWE bringing Nia Jax back as a full-time superstar, although there is no word on whether she was backstage for the August 7 episode of RAW.

Nia Jax was released in late 2021 after asking for a mental health break, and it wasn't granted. It was a bit of a surprising release since many considered her a WWE lifer.

Jax has even stated that she had no interest in wrestling, but from the look of things, she has no interest in wrestling outside of the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Would you be happy to see Nia Jax back in the mix?

