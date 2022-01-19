×
Another NXT Superstar could be set to follow Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly out the door

The pillars of the NXT black and gold brand continue to disappear.
Matt Black
ANALYST
Modified Jan 19, 2022 06:22 AM IST
Rumors

With Kyle O'Reilly and Johnny Gargano gone, could Roderick Strong be the next one on his way out of WWE NXT?

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez commented on tonight's match between former NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER and Roderick Strong. He didn't sound too hopeful for Strong's future in WWE.

"WALTER will be facing Roderick Strong on Tuesday night. God, I hope they give this match time," Bryan Alvarez said. "I don’t know what the future is for Roderick Strong, (..) Roderick Strong was the Cruiserweight Champion. They’re getting rid of the cruiserweight belt. Clearly, they don’t want cruiserweights. And I believe Roderick Strong just opened up a PW Tees store, so I don’t know what the future is for this guy."
Could Roderick Strong follow his wife's path from NXT to AEW?

While Roderick Strong did sign a new contract with WWE last year, we have seen time and time again that these deals don't really mean anything.

The company releases people all the time now, and there's a chance if they don't see anything in Strong, he could be out the door just like his wife Marina Shafir. Shafir has recently found herself working matches for All Elite Wrestling.

Alvarez doesn't know Strong's WWE future but expects him to get destroyed by WALTER tonight.

"I don’t know if we’ll know more tonight, but I expected him to be destroyed by WALTER," Bryan Alvarez continued. "Who knows what his future is from there, but my guess is Roderick Strong will also not be in the Royal Rumble."
What do you make of Alvarez's comments? Do you think Roderick Strong is on his way out of WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Ringside News for the transcription.

Edited by Brandon Nell
