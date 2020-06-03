Another NXT Superstar set for main roster call-up after Riddle and Dijakovic

Vince McMahon

WWE are adding more and more talents to Monday Night RAW and SmackDown rosters. Matt Riddle’s move from NXT to SmackDown has been confirmed already while Dominik Dijakovic is a name that is being rumored.

WrestleTalk’s Louis Dangoor is now reporting that another NXT Star is going to follow the two names to the main roster. He has not revealed the name just yet but has confirmed it will be out tomorrow.

A few sources have told me that another NXT star has been discussed as a potential main roster call-up alongside Dijakovic and Matt Riddle. I'll be sharing the exclusive tomorrow on @OliDavis's @WrestleTalk_TV news. — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) June 2, 2020

Matt Riddle moves from NXT to SmackDown

WWE have already announced that Matt Riddle will be making his move to SmackDown soon. They have not announced a date but have made it clear that he will be joining the Blue Brand.

The former NXT tag-team champion reportedly took part in his last NXT match last Wednesday. He lost to Timothy Thatcher in the Cage Fight with Kurt Angle as the Special Guest Referee.

Riddle recently spoke to Sportskeeda regarding the rumored heat he has in the company. There were widespread reports that he had heat backstage mainly because of Goldberg and Brock Lesnar. Talking to Sportskeeda, he said:

"Do I have heat with WWE or NXT, or the people that run the show? No. Do I have heat with some people who think I'm disrespectful at times because they don't understand how business works? Yes. Do people take things too seriously? Yes."

"If I talk a certain amount of trash, people are like, "Oh, man, that guy's uncontrollable, he does what he wants". You know what I'm saying? I'm doing the job, I'm in the business I'm in. I'm a tag champ, I was in the Rumble, so how does this guy have so much nuclear heat?"

It was even reported that Riddle is heading to Friday Night SmackDown because Brock Lesnar does not want him on Monday Night RAW.