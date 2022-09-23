Another released WWE name returns in the Triple H era - reports 

Gabe Sapolsky has reportedly become the latest member of Triple H's backstage team to make his return to WWE in 2022.

Sapolsky was part of Triple H's creative team alongside Hall of Famer Road Dogg and Ryan Katz and is reportedly set to follow the two men back to the company after initially being released back in January.

PWInsider noted that it isn't currently clear which brand Sapolsky will be working on since he could return to his job on NXT or be promoted to the main roster since Triple H is now seen as the Chief Content Officer.

"Gabe Sapolsky is back with World Wrestling Entertainment, PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple WWE sources. PWInsider.com is told that Sapolsky will be working on creative but we have not confirmed whether it is for the main roster or he is returning to NXT. Sapolsky is the latest member of the Triple H regime who was let go back in January 2022 to officially return to the company, following Ryan Katz and Road Dogg."

Gabe Sapolsky is the latest in a long line of WWE returns under Triple H

There have been many returns since Triple H took over the reins of the company alongside his wife Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan.

The likes of Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, Dakota Kai, Hit Row, Johnny Gargano, Braun Strowman, Road Dogg, and several other stars have all made their returns after initially departing the company in recent years.

Triple H seemingly has a new vision and after two years of budget cuts, The Game has seemingly pressed the refresh button and is looking to make some huge changes following Vince McMahon's retirement a few months ago.

