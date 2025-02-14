Another WWE star removed from RAW; will reunite with Damian Priest on SmackDown - Reports

Another WWE star has been removed from WWE RAW. Along with Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre, the star will join SmackDown.

PWInsider has reported that R-Truth has changed brands and is moving to SmackDown. He has been removed from the RAW roster going forward.

R-Truth has been a constant presence in WWE, making shows funnier through his humorous takes and ability to make light of any situation. The fact that he appears completely confused while doing so has only added to his character. Damian Priest and Truth are very familiar with each other, as the star often thinks he is part of Judgment Day. As a result, Truth considers himself to be good friends with Priest and his former faction mates.

The two stars have worked together several times, though not always willingly, on the part of Priest. Priest and R-Truth will be reunited on the same brand after the former World Champion was moved to the blue brand earlier this year.

With Truth joining him, it will be interesting to see if the two stars form an informal team, given their friendly attitude and easy chemistry.

