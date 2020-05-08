Apollo Crews.

Apollo Crews is currently experiencing a surprising career resurrection on Monday Night RAW. The talented Superstar was merely an afterthought until he was brought back a few weeks ago and booked in a lengthy match against Aleister Black. Apollo Crews has since been featured prominently on RAW and it seems like the WWE could have big plans in store for the underrated Superstar.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there has been speculation about Apollo possibly joining MVP's new stable.

Will MVP recruit Apollo Crews?

There are reported plans to have MVP lead a faction consisting of Brendan Vink, Shane Thorne and Apollo Crews. Meltzer noted that the idea to include Apollo Crews in the faction is one of the many options that are being considered and it may not be the end destination for Apollo Crews.

Meltzer wrote the following in the Newsletter:

Crews was giving off heel tendencies on last week’s Raw and it’s been speculated he will be part of a stable headed by MVP that would also include Brendan Vink & Shane Thorne. We’ve been given the impression that is one of several options considered for Crews but it is not necessarily the end direction.

Crews was originally scheduled to be in the Money in the Bank ladder match before he was taken off due to a storyline injury, as revealed by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue.

"It's a kayfabe injury. He was taken out of the match. They knew it was going to happen beforehand, so before they filmed this, they had the match. They knew it was coming, they knew it was planned, so it was definitely written ahead of time. It does get some sympathy for the character."

Advertisement

Crews has been in the WWE since 2014 but he has yet to get a proper opportunity and character to showcase his talents on the big stage. Vince McMahon may finally be willing to give Crews a chance and it's now up to him to make it count. Will MVP's faction catapult Crews to the next level?

If any quotes from this article are used, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the Dropkick DiSKussions video in the article.