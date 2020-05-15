Asuka's reaction to Becky Lynch's pregnancy revealed; Speculation on big turn addressed

Asuka and Becky Lynch during their RAW segment.

The latest episode of RAW opened with one of the most emotional segments in recent memory as Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy and revealed Asuka to be the new RAW Women's Champion.

The Empress of Tomorrow broke character and hugged Lynch during the segment. Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed on the new Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that Asuka was not informed about Becky Lynch's pregnancy, however, she did know that she would get the title.

According to Colohue, that was Asuka's real reaction and not something that was done for kayfabe reasons. The reaction was genuine and heartfelt and it may have possibly turned Asuka babyface in the process.

Face turn for Asuka?

Tom speculated that WWE may want Asuka to be the top babyface going forward as they would not have allowed the new RAW Women's Champion to react in the manner that she did if the plan was to keep her as a heel.

It was also noted that Asuka, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax are the three top women on the Red Brand and not all of them can be heels. Out of the aforementioned Superstars, Asuka is the ideal choice to be the face of the brand.

Tom explained the following to host Korey Gunz on the Dropkick DiSkussions podcast:

She was not aware that Becky Lynch was pregnant but she knew that she'd be getting the title so that was a very, very real reaction. That was very genuine and really heartfelt. But they would not have allowed that to happen if Asuka was still going to be a heel moving forwards.

Asuka, I do believe at this point, does need to be a face and I believe that's why are endorsing her in that way. Becky really endorsed Asuka, not just by giving her the title in this manner, but just the whole thing by really supporting her sand saying go and be dominant and all that. It's good for Kairi as well by association but I think Asuka needs to be a face, Your top women on RAW are Asuka, Shayna Balzer and Nia Jax and they can't all be heels. Asuka looks like she is definitely going to be a face going forwards.

Asuka is one of the most popular female Superstars in the company and her highly-entertaining work off late has helped increase her stock in the eyes of the fans. Her genuine reaction during the RAW segment may have been the beginning of a deserved babyface run.

