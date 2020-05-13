Andrade, Zelina Vega, Angel Garza and Austin Theory.

WWE could be all set to make a big change to Zelina Vega's heel stable on RAW. As noted by Mike Johnson on PWInsider Elite, the company has begun teasing the possibility of Autin Theory getting tossed out of Zelina Vega's faction of heels.

It was added by Johnson that Austin Theory was not penciled in to be a long-term member of the group when he debuted at WrestleMania 36. Theory was just brought in to cover up for things when Andrade was out for a month due to a wellness policy violation. And beyond that, there were no plans to keep him in the faction that consists of Zelina Vega, Andrade, and Angel Garza.

There has been some notable tension between Angel Garza and Austin Theory of late and that was evident on the most recent episode of RAW. Angel Garza took on Akira Tozawa and he put on a dominant performance en route to a victory.

It's interesting to note that Garza stared Theory down after he hit Tozawa with the Wing Clipped and covered him for the three-count.

WWE has planted the seeds for Theory's split from the stable and the company is expected to cut him off from the group in the upcoming few weeks.

So you think you are the best? And forget about the team work? So I can do this ALL YEAR 😈 @austintheory1 and @Zelina_VegaWWE you want to support him? Okey let’s go 👍#Raw

Crees que eres el mejor? Y te olvidas del@equipo? Entonces yo puedo hacer esto ALL YEAR 😈 pic.twitter.com/zcH2jQgMFx — Angel 😇 Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) May 12, 2020

#WWERaw: Angel Garza defeated Akira Tozawa.



Immediately after the bell rang, Austin Theory got in Garza's face. #WWEChampion Drew McIntyre appeared. Garza and Andrade send him into a "Claymore" and laugh about it. McIntyre then drops Garza with one before confronting Andrade. pic.twitter.com/x0ZJreBg7f — This is Sports Entertainement (@SEWrestlingNews) May 12, 2020

What happens after Austin Theory is removed from the faction?

Austin Theory is a talented performer who is still just 22 years old. His call-up to the main roster was criticized for being a premature decision as the Superstar had yet to make a good name for himself in NXT.

It was Paul Heyman and not Vince McMahon who reportedly made the decision to get Austin Theory on RAW. It was a short-term plan that seems to have reached the end of its run.

What will WWE do with Autin Theory after the ouster from the stable? A return to NXT could be the best call going forward.