Austin Theory to put his Money in the Bank contract on the line in upcoming match - Reports

Mr. Money in the Bank 2022 Austin Theory hasn't had a great run in WWE recently. Reports now suggest he could soon put his MITB contract on the line.

Theory entered the 2022 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match as a last-minute addition after losing his United States Championship earlier that night to Bobby Lashley. Shockingly, he managed to steal victory in the MITB ladder match, becoming the youngest WWE Superstar to become Mr. Money in the Bank. However, things haven't been that great for him ever since!

According to the latest report by Xero News, Austin Theory putting his Money in the Bank contract on the line is heavily being discussed. However, there is no confirmation yet on who his opponent could be.

"I'm hearing Austin Theory will indeed be putting his MITB contract on the line in a upcoming match, no word on opponent, but definitely heavily discussed in last week or so," reported Xero News.

Xero News @NewsXero I'm hearing Austin Theory will indeed be putting his MITB contract on the line in a upcoming match, no word on opponent, but definitely heavily discussed in last week or so



The triple threat rumour is just that a rumour I'm hearing Austin Theory will indeed be putting his MITB contract on the line in a upcoming match, no word on opponent, but definitely heavily discussed in last week or soThe triple threat rumour is just that a rumour

Austin Theory is on a major losing streak in WWE

Theory winning Money in the Bank in 2022 was severely criticized and questioned by many in the WWE Universe. With Roman Reigns holding both world titles at the moment, whoever dethrones him needs to have massive momentum behind them. However, that is not at all the case with Theory.

Furthermore, Theory has been on a major losing streak on WWE television as well as live events. His last victory came nearly two months ago on August 21st during a live event where he defeated Dolph Ziggler. He has since wrestled 18 matches on television and live events and has lost all of them.

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV Should Austin Theory lose the MITB Briefcase or should he have a successful cash in? Should Austin Theory lose the MITB Briefcase or should he have a successful cash in? https://t.co/gLtI4bfuxi

However, it is yet to be seen what the future holds for Theory and whether he will drop the MITB contract to another star. If that happens, who would you want as the new Mr. Money in the Bank 2022?

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : Do you want to see Austin Theory lose the MITB briefcase? Yes No 813 votes