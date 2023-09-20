Backstage belief that Vince McMahon allegedly approved WWE-UFC merger for extremely selfish reasons - Reports

Endeavor's takeover of WWE was completed earlier this month.

The historic merger meant that two of the biggest sports and entertainment companies, WWE and UFC, are now under the same umbrella with the parent company named TKO Group Holdings.

Expand Tweet

Vince McMahon, the Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings, has now revealed his reasons for selling the Stamford-based company. According to Fightful Select, during a recent staff meeting, McMahon said that WWE had stagnated in the past few years, and the takeover was essential to upgrade the status of the company to another level. This comment reportedly did not sit well with many employees as they felt that WWE was doing great with its record-breaking numbers in recent times. The report also stated that many people in the company perceived that McMahon had done the deal to mark his return to the promotion.

It would be interesting to see what the future holds for the Stamford-based company.

The Rock recently talked about the WWE-UFC merger

The post-Endeavor takeover episode of SmackDown saw the return of The Rock, as the iconic megastar made his first appearance in the company since 2019.

In a recent interview with Pat McAfee, The Brahma Bull was asked whether he thought that Vince McMahon would ever sell the company. The Rock answered that he never imagined that Vince would ever do it, but he was not surprised. He said that McMahon always saw the bigger picture and called the merger 'incredible.'

“We go way back. No, I never thought he would sell the company but I’m not surprised because he’s always about big picture, he’s always about growth. You think about where he’s come from, from his first WrestleMania to now what the company is valued at, and this merger is really incredible." [ H/T Fightful ]

The Rock was involved in a segment with Pat McAfee and Austin Theory during the latest episode of SmackDown.

What do you make of the merger deal? Let us know in the comments section below!