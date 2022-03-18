Backstage details on Brock Lesnar getting busted open and bleeding profusely at a recent live event – Reports

WWE may disapprove of superstars bleeding or using blades to cut themselves anymore, but Brock Lesnar is an exception. The Beast Incarnate got busted open and bled profusely, leading fans to believe he bladed. However, there were no blades involved.

Brock Lesnar faced Austin Theory at the WWE Madison Square Garden live event on 5th March 2022. Roman Reigns brutally attacked the WWE Champion on the show, causing him to get busted open.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lesnar's bleeding was part of the plan because Lesnar always does what he wants. He also revealed that WWE has banned blading, and The Beast Incarnate got busted using the steel steps:

''Regarding the 3/5 Madison Square Garden show, the word is that Lesnar did not use a blade to cut himself and it was a hardway job from the steps. WWE bans blading. Obviously that angle was meant to have blood and Lesnar does what he wants, but the reality is that blading is a lot safer that having someone bust your head hardway.''

Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a title unification match at WrestleMania 38. His match against Austin Theory at MSG happened because his original opponent Bobby Lashley was out with an injury. The match was reportedly the fourth shortest match to ever take place in MSG.

Lesnar and Reigns have been feuding with each other since last year. The Tribal Chief holds a victory over Lesnar after beating him last year at Crown Jewel.

Roman Reigns also cost Brock Lesnar the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble. However, The Beast Incarnate not only regained the title but also won the Rumble match this year, leading to Lesnar vs. Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

