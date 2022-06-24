Backstage details on Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns at SummerSlam - Reports

Roman Reigns has been reigning supreme ever since winning the Universal Championship almost two years ago. He defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He will face The Beast Incarnate yet again at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match.

Brock Lesnar returned on SmackDown last week and attacked Reigns and The Usos after the Head of the Table defeated Riddle. Fans believed that the long rivalry between the two men had come to an end after their clash at WrestleMania.

However, with Randy Orton being out of action with a back injury, WWE changed plans for the Trible Chief at SummerSlam.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that the decision to go ahead with Reigns vs Lesnar was taken for two primary reasons. One of the reasons was the injury of top stars like Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. Another being that Lesnar was the only credible superstar they had left for a major match against Reigns.

''Following injuries to Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, and blowing off Riddle on Smackdown, the WWE title picture looked empty again, which led to the return of Brock Lesnar,'' said Meltzer

''On the other hand, Reigns and Lesnar are the only two people truly pushed and protected at PPV level with the exception of the injured Rhodes, and it’s by far the biggest match they can do in the SummerSlam title match,'' he added

Will Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar be different this time?

Though WWE going back to Lesnar vs. Reigns is being criticized, Meltzer noted that the Angle has done great in streaming numbers. Former WCW head Eric Bischoff recently explained on his podcast why he believes another match between Reigns and Lesnar is not a bad idea.

He said that while the two men have clashed multiple times before, Lesnar is a completely new character. He debuted this new 'Cowboy' character last year and has faced Roman Reigns twice since then, once in Saudi Arabia and again at WrestleMania.

Will The Beast finally detrone the Head of the Table at SummerSlam or Reigns wreck Lesnar yet again? Comment down below.

