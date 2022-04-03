Backstage Details on Cody Rhodes' WWE deal; major role disclosed - Reports

Details on Cody Rhodes' WWE deal have come out via the superstar's Public Relations team.

Cody Rhodes made his big return to WWE at WrestleMania Saturday and faced Seth Rollins in singles competition. Rhodes received a loud pop from fans in attendance, and the duo delivered a banger in the ring.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated has now shared a screengrab that reveals details about Cody's WWE contract. The former AEW star is now signed to a multi-year WWE deal. Rhodes will also act as an Executive Producer to WWE's Dusty Rhodes documentary on A&E.

Justin Barrasso @JustinBarrasso Cody Rhodes' team of Hyperion, Spanos Law and Vision PR confirms he is signed to a multi-year WWE deal -- and will serve as executive producer to the Dusty Rhodes documentary on A&E Cody Rhodes' team of Hyperion, Spanos Law and Vision PR confirms he is signed to a multi-year WWE deal -- and will serve as executive producer to the Dusty Rhodes documentary on A&E https://t.co/wGX20b6UhE

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after six long years

Rhodes requested his WWE release in mid-2016, and it was granted soon after. He went on to become one of the biggest names in the world of pro wrestling and was instrumental in the formation of All Elite Wrestling alongside The Young Bucks. Cody was one of the hottest acts on AEW TV for the better part of his stay in the company. He also won the TNT Championship.

All this while, Cody spoke about his previous employer on various occasions. While he took several shots at WWE, there were times when he spoke highly of Vince McMahon, Triple H, and other higher-ups.

In a written statement in 2019, Rhodes heaped praise on a bunch of major WWE names, including Vince McMahon and Randy Orton.

"I've had the best education one could ever receive for this job. A pro since age 15. Eleven years under the learning tree of such minds as Randy Orton, Vince McMahon, Arn Anderson, Dean Malenko and countless other legends. And, of course, the three decades I spent talking wrestling every day with The American Dream himself," wrote Rhodes. [H/T Bleacher Report]

The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins stole the show tonight at WrestleMania Saturday. The match went on with back and forth as both tried to get the pinfall victory. It was Cody who came out victorious from the encounter. A Cross Rhodes ended the match as he stood tall, to a big pop from the fans.

It remains to be seen what's next for Cody on WWE TV now that he's made an impressive return by putting down one of the biggest names in the company.

