Backstage details on who made the calls to release Samoa Joe and other WWE Superstars - Report

Multiple WWE Superstars were unexpectedly released by the company yesterday. In what is being called "Black Thursday," superstars like Samoa Joe, Billie Kay and Mickie James were let go by WWE. It is being reported that budget cuts were the reason for this decision.

Other names who were released by WWE include Bo Dallas, Mojo Rawley, Peyton Royce, Chelsea Green, Kalisto, and Tucker. Though nobody foresaw WWE making such drastic cuts immediately after WrestleMania, the release of Samoa Joe came as the biggest shocker.

As per Sean Ross Sapp (via CSS), WWE's head of talent relations John Laurinaitis made the calls to the superstars who were released and told them that they were being let go because of budget cuts.

Sean Ross Sapp was told that John Laurinaitis made calls to the wrestlers who WWE released yesterday, explaining the decision was made due to budget cuts. Dave Meltzer notes that none of these performers can sign with another wrestling promotion until July 14 due to a 90 day non-compete clause.

What could be next for Samoa Joe and the other superstars?

Samoa Joe had been serving as an announcer on RAW for the past few months. The former US Champion reportedly wanted to get back in the ring but was yet to be medically cleared by WWE. It would be fair to assume the Samoan Submission Machine will likely join a company that will allow him to wrestle.

There has been a lot of speculation as to what could be next for many of the released superstars. Kalisto's former tag team partner Sin Cara has hinted at a possible reunion of their tag team, now that the former US Champion has been released.

It is also being speculated that Peyton Royce might head to AEW since her husband, Shawn Spears, works for the company.