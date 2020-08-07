Backstage details on major future plans for Big E as a singles Superstar

Big E has finally embarked on his journey as a singles Superstar on SmackDown. After Kofi Kingston announced to him that he won't be around for 6 weeks, it was obvious that Big E's time to shine has come. With both his New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods out of action, reports suggest that WWE is looking to give Big E a big singles run.

As per Dave Meltzer of WON, Big E is being primed to either take on AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam or he is being saved for a feud with Bray Wyatt.

Here is what was noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

The Big E singles push has to lead to a title match in some form, and unless they are building him for Wyatt down the line, the other possibility is A.J. Styles, who has been winning his bouts clean.

What's next for Big E?

Big E is a multi-time Tag Team Champion as part of The New Day. However, many people forget that Big E was a major singles Superstar in NXT and has held the NXT Championship as well. He also won the Intercontinental Championship in WWE before joining The New Day.

Many legends such as Mick Foley and Booker T have backed WWE's decision to push Big E as a singles Superstar. Booker T even noted that this is the last chance for Big E to become a top card Superstar. He believes that Big E is a future World Champion if WWE books him right.

It will be very interesting to see how WWE decide to book Big E on SmackDown. There is a high chance that Big E keeps getting victories till he is finally put in a feud with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.