Backstage details on major star surprisingly leaving WWE despite plans of being in London for MITB – Reports

There have been a lot of rumors this week regarding Vince McMahon's return and the potential sale of WWE. One of the most newsworthy events was the resignation of Stephanie McMahon as the CEO of WWE and also leaving the company. It is reported that Vince McMahon's alleged deal with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund may be the reason.

Vince McMahon returned to the company despite retiring last year. While he has not resumed his role as the CEO or the Head of Creative. He is a majority shareholder and has been re-elected as the Executive Chairman of the board. He replaced Stephanie McMahon, who was the previous Chairperson.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that there is one potential reason for Stephanie McMahon leaving in such abrupt fashion. There was word backstage that she left because of a potential deal with the Saudi Arabia PIF, taking into account that women are not seen in high regard in the country.

''Some have tried to tie in Stephanie’s resignation to the fact that women are considered second-class in Saudi Arabia. Disney and Netflix are also considered suitors.''

Stephanie McMahon had announced she would be part of WWE Money in the Bank

Just a week before Stephanie McMahon resigned from WWE, she had stated on Twitter that she looks forward to being in London for the upcoming MITB event, which will be held in July. This clearly indicates that her stepping down as the co-CEO wasn't planned in advance and only happened after Vince McMahon returned.

Stephanie took a leave of absence as the Chief Brand Officer last year before having to return in just 5 weeks to become the co-CEO after Vince McMahon retired. There has been a lot of talk about who will buy the Stamford-based promotion, with some sources stating that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund is in the lead suitor and will likely be the buyer.

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : 0 votes