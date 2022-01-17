Backstage details on when Mustafa Ali was cleared to return to WWE - Reports

Why hasn't Mustafa Ali been on WWE SmackDown lately?

Ali was originally given time off for the birth of his child. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that Ali only requested one show off from WWE for paternity leave but has been off television ever since.

An argument with Vince McMahon may have led to Mustafa Ali's WWE absence since November, Fightful Select has learned.

While Ali hasn't been on WWE programming since November, Sapp stated he was available to return in the first week of December. The fact that Ali wasn't present at the SmackDown show in Chicago was surprising to one source SRS spoke to due to it being Ali's hometown.

Mustafa Ali requests his release from WWE

The report from Sean Ross Sapp came out shortly after Mustafa Ali took to social media this afternoon to request his release from WWE. He tweeted out the following statement:

"I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE," Ali tweeted.

Now knowing that Ali has been kept off WWE television for almost two months, it really isn't surprising that the talented young WWE Superstar has had enough and wants to explore other options in 2022.

The message Ali wants to send with this announcement remains unclear at this time. But he recently put out a tweet campaigning for a role in the upcoming Marvel Studios reboot of Blade.

Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but we can't help but feel Ali would be a tremendous member of the cast for that movie. Not only is he talented enough to make it in Hollywood, he is also a gifted athlete and should do well wherever he ends up after WWE.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest information regarding Ali and his potential release from WWE.

