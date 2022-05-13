Backstage details on the number of major matches Roman Reigns is expected to work as per his new contract – Reports

Roman Reigns reportedly signed a new contract with WWE. As per the new contract, he reduced his schedule and will be working significantly fewer dates. Roman's new deal is similar to Brock Lesnar and Goldberg, where they'd only work matches in major shows.

The WWE Universal Champion was pulled from the upcoming Hell in a Cell show in June. Dave Meltzer said he wouldn't be defending the World Championship because the company allegedly wants the first defense of the unified WWE Universal Championship on a PPV like Money in the Bank.

As per Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a source within WWE told him that his deal is to work only big stadium shows and major premium live events. The source told Meltzer that the number is close to six. This year, WWE will have eight big shows where Reigns is expected to work:

"There was a report that he had agreed to do only the major PPV shows per year, meaning largely the planned stadium shows and Saudi Arabia shows. One person in the promotion with knowledge of the deal said the first report of six wasn’t exactly accurate but close, and his year the number of stadium shows and Saudi Arabia shows would be eight."

More details on Roman Reigns' new contract

The report also stated that Roman Reigns is expected to be at most TV tapings. However, Reigns won't be part of smaller house shows or Premium Live Events like Hell in a Cell:

"Reigns’ exact schedule and details of it weren’t clear past that he will work television dates, but not every week, may not be doing house shows much longer or if so, very limited, and he won’t even be on every PPV show,'' said Meltzer

He also said that Roman Reigns has a lot of power backstage and can choose to do whatever he wants. If he wants to work less to spend more time with his family, he has the money and pulls to do so.

Edited by Abhinav Singh