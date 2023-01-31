Backstage details on plans for Brock Lesnar at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 - Reports

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar made a memorable appearance at the Royal Rumble, and he might be back at Elimination Chamber 2023.

Brock Lesnar competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match and instantly rampaged through the Superstars inside the ring. He promptly eliminated several big names before engaging in a staredown with Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. The brief spot involving both men sizing each other up and exchanging taunts earned a massive pop from the crowd.

But before anything big could transpire, Bobby Lashley made his way to the ring and promptly eliminated Lesnar. The latter was frustrated and resorted to violence. He destroyed ringside property, attacked WWE officials, and even delivered a brutal F5 to Baron Corbin before leaving the arena.

The interaction between Lesnar and Lashley set up their third match in the trilogy, potentially at WrestleMania. However, backstage reports claim that the creative team is planning for him to appear at the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Dave Meltzer recently stated that Brock Lesnar should appear on the show and Bobby Lashley could be his potential opponent. The shouts for Lesnar vs. GUNTHER at WrestleMania might prompt WWE to move the aforementioned match closer than expected.

Bobby Lashley mistakenly attacks veteran on WWE RAW

This week's edition of WWE RAW saw United States Champion Austin Theory appear as a guest on MVP's show, VIP Lounge. The champion, disrespectful as always, was stopped in his tracks by Bobby Lashley, who interfered in the segment.

MVP initially stopped Lashley from attacking Theory but got out of the way when the latter started hurling insults at them. Lashley prepared to deliver a Spear, but Theory got out of the way, and MVP took the fall. The All Mighty looked concerned for MVP, prompting speculation about The Hurt Business' reunion on RAW.

It was also confirmed on the show that Austin Theory would defend his United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber. So far, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Johnny Gargano have qualified for the match. Two more superstars will be added to the match based on the results from the qualifiers scheduled for next week.

Interestingly, Bobby Lashley will not compete in the qualifiers and, thus, might not get another opportunity to challenge Theory for the gold. But this also frees him up for a match at Elimination Chamber, leading to exciting possibilities considering the talks surrounding Brock Lesnar's potential appearance.

