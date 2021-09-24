Backstage details on Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Big E on WWE RAW – Reports

Roman Reigns made his first in-ring appearance on Monday Night RAW in more than two years by competing in the opening and closing matches. The Universal Champion, however, was originally supposed to wrestle only once on the red brand.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the advertised six-man tag team match pitting The Bloodline against The New Day was slated to headline the show, but WWE decided to book a triple threat between Reigns, Lashley, and Big E on Monday afternoon to draw the strongest ratings possible.

“Obviously, the six-man tag was going to be the main event of the show, originally," said Melzter. "What happened on the weekend shows in North Charleston and Augusta, they did a three-way between Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, and Big E, and Vince [McMahon] got the word that the matches were very good. So, at noon the day of the show, he did an about-face and moved the six-man tag to basically set up this match as the main event, figuring this would be the strongest ratings possible by putting that match on television. That’s why it wasn’t advertised and that’s why it was a last-minute thing.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

During and after the tag team match, an irate Bobby Lashley attacked everyone in his sight and demanded to face both Big E and the Tribal Chief that night. His request was granted, but he was unable to win the bout. The show saw a viewership increase to 1.790 million from last week's 1.670 million.

Roman Reigns will battle 'Demon' Finn Balor at WWE Extreme Rules

Reigns' run as Universal Champion has been unstoppable, and it'll go down as one of the greatest title reigns in recent memory. The Head of the Table, however, has a huge obstacle he needs to overcome in the form of a demon.

This Sunday at WWE Extreme Rules, Reigns will put his title on the line against The Demon King in an Extreme Rules match. The Demon has never lost a match on the main roster, and he may remain undefeated when the dust settles.

Balor is the first-ever Universal Champion, and he'll do everything in his power to reclaim what was once his. Roman isn't fazed though, as he vowed to give Balor a beat down and a trip to the 'Island of Relevancy.'

