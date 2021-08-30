Backstage details on Sasha Banks' current status with WWE - Reports

Sasha Banks has been absent from WWE since she was pulled from live events ahead of SummerSlam. It is being reported that Banks was not present backstage at SmackDown this past week. But according to a new report, she will return sooner rather than later.

Banks was not featured on the SummerSlam go-home show, and her absence extended through SummerSlam and the following episode of SmackDown. The Boss was set to face Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam, but she was replaced by a returning Becky Lynch at the last minute.

PWInsider has reported that Sasha Banks was not at this week's SmackDown tapings, which essentially means that she is still not cleared for competition. They also reported that it's unlikely that she will return next week.

''Banks was not on the road for WWE this past weekend and unless there is a last minute change, we are told she will not be returning this week, either,'' wrote Mike Johnson.

It didn’t even have to be this way but @SashaBanksWWE

you did what you did, I felt how i felt, and it is what it is



AND NOW

All three of y’all can still catch these hands pic.twitter.com/K6o0fNWUMI — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) August 17, 2021

When will Sasha Banks return to WWE?

Sasha Banks is expected to finally return to SmackDown for the super show at MSG. The hope is that Banks will be on the road for the weekend of September 10. While this outcome is uncertain, it is the current expectation within WWE.

There have been no details regarding the reason for Banks' sudden absence from SmackDown. While it was reported that both Belair and Banks might not be cleared to compete at SummerSlam, it was only The Boss who had to miss the Biggest Party of the Summer.

I’m coming for yoU 🥰 pic.twitter.com/FLBDL1CUHb — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) August 9, 2021

With Becky Lynch now holding the SmackDown Women's title, it will be interesting to see what WWE decides to do with Sasha Banks. She could potentially continue her feud with Bianca Belair or enter a program with The Man upon her return.

What do you think about Sasha Banks' absence? Sound off below.

Nikki A.S.H. wants to form her own faction comprising of Superheroes! Click here for more.

Edited by Colin Tessier