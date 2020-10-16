Backstage details on The Rock possibly returning to lose big match in WWE 

One of the most hyped possibilities for next year's WrestleMania is a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns. The two men ave teased facing each other all over social media as well as in the interviews they have given.

It was earlier believed that WWE was planning to have Roman Reigns face The Fiend at WrestleMania 37 after the two began their feud around Hell In A Cell. However, those plans have been nixed. WWE is now likely trying to get The Rock on board for a match against his family member and the Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Dave Meltzer of WON noted that while The Rock is eager to put Reigns over at the Grandest Stage of them All, there is a major issue that could prevent the match from taking place.

Dave Meltzer revealed on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the issue of insurance has come up for every plan revolving around The Rock's return to WWE. They have had to nix three plans for the Brahma Bull in the past due to it.

''Basically his line is that Rock brought it up, not Reigns. Make no mistake about it. Dwayne Johnson would love to put Reigns over at a WrestleMania in front of a big crowd. The issue has been insurance issues regarding other work he has coming up. It’s been an issue since the second Cena match. There have been at least three ideas, a singles with Lesnar, a singles match with HHH, and Rock & Rousey vs. HHH & Stephanie for him but none ever materialized.''

The Rock vs Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been feuding with his cousin Jey Uso ever since he won the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2020. Having The Rock enters the fray as the saviour of the family would make sense from a storyline point of view.