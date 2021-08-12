Backstage details on Triple H's role in NXT amidst rumors of rebranding - Reports

With rumors regarding a major rebranding of NXT coming soon, there has been speculation on what role Triple H will play. As of now, Triple H is still in charge of NXT. WrestleVotes reported that backstage tensions were running high on NXT this week due to the recent NXT releases and WWE's decision to rebrand the black and gold brand.

Triple H has been the brain behind NXT over the years. The former WWE Champion has been responsible for turning NXT into a brand of its own. He was responsible for giving NXT a unique identity in WWE and turning it into a show which was more than just developmental territory for WWE.

PWInsider (via CSS) reported that Triple H is still in charge of NXT even though there are many decisions taken recently in regards to NXT without him being involved.

Triple H was still in charge of NXT on Tuesday night, per PW Insider. The site also noted that Pat Buck has taken on Drake Wuertz’s old job booking local & independent wrestlers for WWE shows, and Molly Holly is still working as a main roster producer on a trial basis.

Was Triple H involved in the recent NXT releases?

It was reported that Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard were primarily responsible for the recent NXT releases. Triple H and Shawn Michaels had no role to play in the releases.

Vince McMahon reportedly wants to make NXT a 'developmental' show again and will focus more on larger and younger talent going forward. WWE's decision not to sign Wheeler Yuta has shocked talent backstage as it shows that the company has changed its approach to hiring new NXT talent.

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE’s decision to not sign Wheeler Yuta, who’s currently working in AEW, shocked several NXT talents and was seen as a clear sign the company’s hiring practices were changing.

