Backstage details of Vince McMahon's "special relationship" with Brock Lesnar emerge after his WWE retirement - Reports

Dave Meltzer has highlighted that Brock Lesnar had a very special relationship with Vince McMahon behind the scenes in WWE, which explains The Beast Incarnate's angry outburst following the boss' retirement.

Lesnar allegedly walked out of SmackDown after being informed about McMahon's huge decision to step away from all his roles. However, the megastar eventually returned to the building and didn't disrupt WWE's creative plans for him on the show.

It was noted in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the exact details of this incident had been intentionally kept confidential. Multiple theories were discussed regarding the motive behind Lesnar's actions, and his backstage equation with McMahon was the most prominent reason on the list.

"Whether Lesnar was just mad at McMahon being gone since McMahon had a special relationship with him, or some speculated that it was brilliant business on his part in reading the situation, is unknown because the only person who knows would never reveal what was in his mind when he left," stated Dave Meltzer.

If it wasn't obvious already, Brock Lesnar has been one of Vince McMahon's most trusted talents over the past decade. It was reported that The Beast Incarnate had leeway to do anything in WWE due to his close association with McMahon.

There was also a fear within the company that Lesnar could quit anytime, and McMahon often went out of his way to keep the former world champion happy.

"Under McMahon, Lesnar pretty much did whatever he wanted since he and Roman Reigns fit Vince's parameters of what the top guys should be and look and be like and there was nobody else like him," Meltzer added. "This was made even stronger by the knowledge Lesnar could leave any time, and McMahon greatly respected his UFC success making him a bigger mainstream sports name."

How did WWE convince Brock Lesnar to return?

Brock Lesnar's unexpected walkout on a recent SmackDown episode threatened to derail SummerSlam's top match. The writing team devised a backup plan, but high-ranking officials knew the importance of getting Lesnar back.

While some details weren't revealed, Lesnar and WWE made a deal that persuaded him to show up on SmackDown as advertised, according to Meltzer.

Sources claimed the veteran superstar looked "very happy" after returning to the arena, indicating that WWE might have offered him something big to change his mind about abandoning SmackDown.

Brock Lesnar will compete against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, and without Vince McMahon as the creative head, fans expect the booking to be much better than their previous matches.

What are your expectations from what is set to be the final showdown between the perennial rivals? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked once of Vince McMahon's former employees if he will beat the charges

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far