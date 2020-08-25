Backstage details on WWE's plans for the Demon King persona; Finn Balor's thoughts reported

Finn Balor currently performs under the NXT banner for the WWE. At NXT TakeOver: XXX, Finn Balor prevailed in his match against Timothy Thatcher. While Finn Balor is known around the world for his impressive skills and dedication to the Pro-Wrestling business, fans have grown accustomed to expect Balor dawn the Demon King persona now and then.

Finn Balor debuted the Demon King persona to the WWE Universe back during his first run in NXT. As the Demon King, Finn Balor would stay undefeated in NXT until he faced Samoa Joe in NXT's first-ever Steel Cage Match at NXT TakeOver: The End.

On the main roster, the first time Finn Balor summoned the Demon King was at WWE SummerSlam in 2016, when Balor defeated Seth Rollins to become the inaugural Universal Champion. Next year at WWE SummerSlam 2017, The Demon King defeated Bray Wyatt. The Demon King persona was again seen at WWE SummerSlam 2018 when Balor defeated Baron Corbin under two minutes.

The last time the WWE Universe got a glimpse of Finn Balor as The Demon King was in 2019. The Demon King beat Andrade in an Intercontinental Championship match at WWE Super ShowDown.

WWE's plans for Finn Balor's Demon King persona

On this week's WWE RAW Preview on Sportskeeda, answering a fan's questions, Tom Colohue spoke about WWE's plans for The Demon King.

"There are no plans to ever see the Demon King again in the WWE. No plans at all to have it in NXT. Finn Balor doesn't want the Demon King. He felt it was a bad thing to have on the main roster when he got there. So he is rebuilding himself a little bit. There maybe times when he may choose to go back to the Demon King but that's being left up to him. But at the moment, no plans for Demon King."

The Demon King became almost became a mainstay for WWE SummerSlam. If Finn Balor decides never to use the gimmick again, many WWE fans will be disappointed.

Please credit Sportskeeda.com if you use the above quote.