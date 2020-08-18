Backstage details on WWE not wanting Dominik in a singles match at SummerSlam revealed

Dominik Mysterio is all set to make his in-ring debut in a singles match at SummerSlam against Seth Rollins. The feud has been one of the hottest angles on WWE TV since Extreme Rules, and it received the final touches this week with the return of Rey Mysterio, who announced that he would be at ringside during his son's match.

WWE, however, never really intended to have a singles match for Dominik. Tom Colohue revealed on the last edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that WWE reportedly did not want Dominik to debut in a solo match.

However, Rey Mysterio wanted his son to be featured in a singles bout, and the legendary Luchador ensured that the WWE gave him what he wanted before considering signing a new contract.

Tom also added that WWE wasn't too keen on pushing Dominik in a singles match this early, but the young Superstar seems to be ready based on his recent performances.

Here's what Tom noted on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

"I really can't see this as anything but a message from Vince McMahon to Rey Mysterio. Something like, if you're son gets hurt that's on you for pushing us to get him involved too early because the WWE did not want Dominik debuting in a solo match at this point, but that's what Rey wanted, and Rey wanted to make sure they did what he wanted before he would look at signing a new contract."

Dominik vs. Seth Rollins in a Street Fight at WWE SummerSlam

Advertisement

Following last week's barbaric kendo stick attack, Rey Mysterio returned on the latest installment of Monday Night RAW after a brief storyline injury layoff to send a message to the Monday Night Messiah.

As revealed on RAW, Rey Mysterio will be in his son's corner at SummerSlam, and it will be interesting to see how WWE ends up booking the match. We had also reported earlier that the WWE management previously preferred to have Dominik debut in a tag team match, ideally alongside his father.

Rey Mysterio's contract negotiations with the WWE may have influenced the company's plans for Dominik. As things stand, his first professional wrestling match will be a Street Fight against a 4-time World Champion in Seth Rollins.

What are your predictions for Dominik's high-profile in-ring debut at SummerSlam against the Monday Night Messiah? Let us know them in the comments section.