Rumors of backstage heat on Karrion Kross before WWE release; News on Scarlett being 'sidelined' – Reports

More details on the recent WWE releases have emerged, courtesy of Fightful Select, who revealed creative plans for some outgoing talent such as Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.

Scarlett was conspicuously not brought up with Kross during his main roster debut. It's being reported that WWE did look at Scarlett as a potential wrestler for RAW and SmackDown, but she was 'quickly sidelined.' There were multiple pitches made for Scarlett to be a part of Karrion Kross' act, but the plans never made it to TV.

Rumors of Karrion Kross having backstage heat also circulated during this time. While Kross seemed to have some degree of heat, several people went to bat for the former NXT Champion.

Many people reportedly tried to 'plead about the direction of his booking and character.' Before his release, WWE had yet again chalked out plans to adjust Karrion Kross' character, but nothing ever came of it.

It was noted that many within the company felt the booking was the main issue with Karrion Kross and not the character.

Was Karrion Kross responsible for his gimmick on the WWE main roster?

It should surprise nobody that the idea for Kross to wear a helmet and portray a new gimmick didn't come from the superstar himself. The reboots of both Keith Lee and Karrion Kross weren't their ideas.

Kross even reacted to his bizarre in-ring attire following his WWE release and made it clear that he was not a fan of the promotion's creative direction.

Kross and Scarlett were among the biggest names on the latest list of WWE releases and, as things stand, the couple will have to wait for their non-compete clauses to end before accepting bookings.

Scarlett Bordeaux @Lady_Scarlett13 Officially free to work in 30 days! Officially free to work in 30 days!

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What are your expectations from Kross and Scarlett following their WWE run? Let us know in the comments section.

Guess which WWE Superstar is scared of heights? The answer is here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh