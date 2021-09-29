Backstage news on FOX and USA's involvement in the 2021 WWE Draft - Reports

It appears that the USA Network and FOX are aware of some of the big moves ahead of the 2021 WWE Draft.

The company will kick off the 2021 WWE Draft this Friday night on SmackDown in Baltimore, MD, and will conclude Monday night at RAW in Nashville, TN. There are some big moves expected in this year's draft, and it appears that FOX and USA have been informed ahead of time.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE has informed both USA Network and FOX about the "key people" changing shows in this year's draft. This is a very smart move on WWE's part, so neither network is left blindsided at the conclusion of this year's WWE Draft.

NXT to play a role in the 2021 WWE Draft

On top of the key moves already being discussed with both networks, Meltzer also reports that the NXT brand is currently planned to be part of this year's WWE Draft to "freshen up" both the RAW and SmackDown rosters.

While plans could change between now and Friday, this is the working plan as of right now. It will be very interesting to see what the multi-colored brand looks like after the 2021 WWE Draft, as many of the cornerstones of the brand might be moving to the main roster to make way for the fresh batch of talent the company has been pushing on Tuesday nights for the past couple of weeks.

