Backstage news on the botched finish and original plan of the RAW Tag Team titles match 

The RAW after Survivor Series had another RAW Tag Team Championship match between The New Day and Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business. Sadly, the latest match didn't live up to the quality of their previous outing, and it had a lot to do with a big botch that happened during the contest.

The match ended in a double count-out when Shelton Benjamin and Kofi Kingston were counted out by the referee. However, MVP requested the match to be restarted, and that's exactly what happened.

Bryan Alvarez revealed on the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Live that the spot of the match was botched. The original plan was for only Kofi Kingston to be counted out and not Shelton Benjamin.

Alvarez also noted that The New Day, for some unknown reason, acted quite heelish on RAW. The idea was for The Hurt Business to win via count-out, and it was supposed to be called as a shoot. The double count-out finish happened in the spur of the moment on RAW.

The speculation is that MVP asking for the match to be restarted would have always been the plan as the Hurt Business would have still not won the tag team titles via count-out, and the faction would have wanted the match to continue.

Alvarez noted the following:

"I was told that the finish of the match was supposed to be that the Hurt Business would win via count-out, but they are supposed to call it like a shoot, and they didn't get in the ring fast enough, and so the referee called it a double count-out. Then The New Day, for some weird reason, they were all heelish last night. They start backing up the ramp celebrating that they defended the titles via double count-out, and MVP the heel cuts the promo saying, 'the fans don't want to see this, you're not gonna take that, are you? Get back in this ring, and let's restart it.' So yes, it was a botch, but it wasn't like a big time botch. It was just one guy who didn't get back in, so instead of a normal count out, it was a double count-out." H/t WrestlingNews.co

What's next for the New Day and Hurt Business on RAW?

Many fans expected The Hurt Business to defeat the New Day on RAW, but WWE seems to be delaying the inevitable title change. The Championship will change hands sooner rather than later as the feud between the Hurt Business and New Day isn't ending anytime soon.