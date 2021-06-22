Backstage news on Damian Priest's absence from WWE TV - Reports

Damian Priest has been off WWE television for some time, and we now have backstage reports on the former NXT star.

As per Dave Meltzer, Priest has a bad back and was advised to take some time off. According to the report, he has been carrying the injury for some time, which is why his involvement at WrestleMania was in doubt.

However, Fightful Select claims that this is not the case, and he should be back next week if the creative team has plans for him. They report that Damian Priest is not carrying any injuries, and it was just the lack of creative direction that has kept him out.

We have some clarity on Damian Priest's absence and return on https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa that came together even since last night. pic.twitter.com/MmPY7yD96o — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 22, 2021

Damian Priest has been off WWE television for just over a month now. His last match was against John Morrison on Monday Night RAW, and Priest ended up winning it.

He was involved in a feud with The Miz and John Morrison for some time and faced them at WrestleMania in a tag-team match, along with Bad Bunny.

Bobby Lashley ready to face Damian Priest at WWE SummerSlam

Bobby Lashley spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this month and was full of praise for Damian Priest. Rick Ucchino quizzed him about possibly facing Priest at SummerSlam, and Lashley thought that a match against the former WWE NXT star "would be fun."

"Oh, you want me to have a squash match at SummerSlam?" Bobby Lashley joked with a laugh. "And I know if he sees this, I'm not saying that. No, he is awesome. I like what he's done so far, and I like his fight style, man."

"You know, I hate everybody when I get my hands on them when I'm in a feud, but I have to at least appreciate the things that they've done," Lashley admitted. "And since he's been here, he's been on fire and big guy, he has some good stuff. I like his fighting. I know he has a martial arts background, so that's always a fun one to get into. And I know if we did tango, I think it would be fun. We'll see... We'll see!"

Many fans want Bobby Lashley to fight Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam in August.

On the road to that pay-per-view, Lashley will be defending his title against Kofi Kingston at next month's WWE Money in the Bank event.

