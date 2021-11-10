Backstage news on why Finn Balor was pulled from the latest WWE Live Event - Reports

Finn Balor has reportedly been pulled from the latest WWE Live Event due to a minor injury.

The Prince has been an important part of the WWE tour of the UK. He's been in the last few live events that were essentially SmackDown-exclusive and picked up victories along the way as well.

However, PWInisder reported that Finn Balor was pulled at the last minute from the Leeds Live Event. While it supposedly isn't anything too big, the report stated that it was a precautionary decision for a minor issue.

"PWInsider.com is told that [Finn] Balor was held off today's event as a precautionary decision in order to rest what is believed to be a minor issue. There is no word what the nature of the issue is."

It's common for wrestlers to have minor injuries and to be banged up while on the road. WWE is back on the road again, doing their first international tour since the pre-pandemic.

Given that Finn Balor is a part of the RAW Men's Survivor Series team, it isn't surprising that they took the precautionary measure of keeping him out of the live event.

Perhaps it was a smarter move, and if we don't see Finn Balor wrestle on the RAW before Survivor Series next week, it may confirm the report to be true.

Finn Balor gets a fresh start on RAW

Finn Balor's run on SmackDown upon his return this past July was short but impactful. During his time on the blue brand, he emerged as a top Universal Title contender for Roman Reigns.

However, he was never going to beat The Tribal Chief, even under his Demon persona. Finn Balor fell short and was eventually drafted to RAW, where many believe he can thrive more as a babyface.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see how Finn Balor is handled on RAW post-Survivor Series. Will he finally ascend to World Title glory over five years after his first Universal Championship victory?

Edited by Alan John