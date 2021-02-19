Backstage news on the Kyle O'Reilly storyline from WWE NXT last night - Reports

This past Wednesday on NXT, the WWE Universe was put in panic mode after s a fan in attendance at the event released photos and started a rumor that Kyle O'Reilly had suffered a seizure at the close of the show.

Roughly two and a half hours after the show concluded, Ryan Satin of WWE on FOX took to social media to release a statement. More information is now available. A new report from Fightful Select states that due to O'Reilly's real-life issues with diabetes, the speculation online caused concern from the NXT roster. The wrestlers often aren't clued in on many creative storylines.

Satin stated that O'Reilly was only selling the effects of Adam Cole's attack. Still, many fans and wrestler alike were worrie about O'Reilly's well-being after the show.

Various fans and analysts pointed to the fact that O'Reilly has diabetes, which is often linked with seizures. Several misleading tweets after NXT fueled the speculation that O'Reilly suffered a seizure on Wednesday night.

As Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports, the stretcher angle was purely for storyline purposes. It's often used to convey the effects of the vicious assaults fans often see on WWE programmig.

Kyle O'Reilly did not suffer a seizure on WWE NXT

WWE sources who spoke to Fightful were clear that this was in no way meant to be a "seizure storyline", and it was simply a case of one fan creating panic by overspeculating on social media. Thankfully, WWE took action quickly to get the word out that this scene was only a storyline and that O'Reilly was okay.

O'Reilly also tweeted out his own statement this afternoon, and he thanked the WWE Universe for their support. He stated that he'll be back after he takes some time to heal from Cole's assault.

As much as that hurt and sucked last night, the betrayal was worse. Coming back from this stronger and with a thirst for revenge. Best served cold. 2/2 — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) February 18, 2021

